Mystery surrounds identity of man found dead in Rivington field as new images released by Lancashire Police
The identity of a man found dead in a field in Rivington remains a mystery two weeks after he was discovered.
The body of a man was found in a field on Dean Brook, near to Horrobin Lane, Rivington, at around 2.50pm on Thursday (December 7).
The man's identity has yet to be discovered and Lancashire Police have released new images as part of their investigation.
Officers said his death is not being treated as suspicious and there is no connection to the ongoing search for Brian Blakeman, who is missing from Skelmersdale.
The man - believed to be between 40 and 50 years old - is described as medium build, with a dark goatee-style beard and cropped dark but slightly greying hair. He was wearing a green 'Foxy' jacket, black 'Slazenger' tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey 'Soulcal & Co' t-shirt, and green coloured wellington boots.
He was also wearing a distinctive orange coloured 'Casio’ digital watch.
He had no obvious tattoos or scars.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We want to be able to provide closure to the man, and his loved ones, but in order to do that, we need to identify him.
"We have released these images in the hopes that they may jog someone’s memory – did you see anyone matching the man's description wearing these clothes between December 4 and 7?
"Our officers are continuing to work to find out who this man is, but are asking that if you, the public, have any information, no matter how minor or insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch."
Detectives have also asked residents who frequent the area to check if there are any vehicles in the vicinity that have not moved over the last two weeks.
Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 783 of December 7.