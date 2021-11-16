Lancashire Police officer could lose job over claims he leaked information from police computers

PC Connor McHugh is accused of gaining access to police computer systems and disclosing some of the information to 'third parties'.

Lancashire Police said his alleged actions are considered gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations against him, the force has arranged for an 'accelerated' Misconduct Hearing to take place in public next week.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley will chair the hearing at Leyland Police Station in Lancastergate at 8am on Tuesday, November 23.

We asked Lancashire Police where PC McHugh is normally based, as well as his age and division, but the force has declined our request for this information.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "It is alleged that being a police officer with Lancashire Constabulary, Police Constable 8861 Connor McHugh breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in Schedule 2 to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020, by gaining access to police computer systems and subsequently disclosed some of the information obtained to third parties.

"The matters aforesaid amount to gross misconduct and to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour of Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct."

Chief Constable Chris Rowley will chair the misconduct hearing at Leyland Police Station in Lancastergate at 8am on Tuesday, November 23. Pic: Google

The facts of the case will be heard by a panel and this might include live witness evidence.

The panel will then consider the case and if they find his behaviour amounts to gross misconduct, he faces one the following sanctions:

- Dismissal without notice

- Dismissal with notice

- Final written warning

- Written warning

- Management advice

The force said a limited number of seats will be available for members of the public to attend the hearing.

If you wish to attend, you can email a completed copy of this application form to [email protected]

Before submitting an application, the public are advised to read the 'conditions of entry' here.

If you are successful in securing a place you will receive an email confirmation which you are asked to bring with you to the hearing.