Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am to reports of a burglary. It was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street and walking away from one carrying items in a bucket.

Officers have attended and arrested a 28-year-old man nearby. He is now being questioned on suspicion of a number of burglaries.

Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.

