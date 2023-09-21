News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police make arrest after spate of burglaries in Preston

Lancashire Police have a man in custody after power tools and frozen meats were stolen from a property in Preston this morning (Thursday, September 21).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to an address in Cottam just before 5am to reports of a burglary. It was reported two men were seen entering properties on the street and walking away from one carrying items in a bucket.

Officers have attended and arrested a 28-year-old man nearby. He is now being questioned on suspicion of a number of burglaries.

Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of burglaries.
Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.