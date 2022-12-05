News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police launch CCTV appeal after theft at Farmfoods store in Accrington

A theft at a Farmfoods store in Accrington prompted police to launch a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 5:11pm

Police were called to reports of a theft at the Farmfoods store situated at The Viaduct in Hyndburn Road at around 1pm on Friday, November 25.

Officers on Monday (December 5) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to identify in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this woman following a theft at a Farmfoods store in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you have any information that may help, call Hyndburn’s neighbourhood policing team on 01254 353 137 or 101, quoting police reference number LC-20221125-0586.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.