Lancashire Police launch CCTV appeal after theft at Farmfoods store in Accrington
A theft at a Farmfoods store in Accrington prompted police to launch a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 5:11pm
Police were called to reports of a theft at the Farmfoods store situated at The Viaduct in Hyndburn Road at around 1pm on Friday, November 25.
Officers on Monday (December 5) released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to identify in connection with the incident.
If you have any information that may help, call Hyndburn’s neighbourhood policing team on 01254 353 137 or 101, quoting police reference number LC-20221125-0586.