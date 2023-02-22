Lancashire Police launch CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Blackburn street
A man was assaulted in Blackburn, prompting police to issue a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:35pm
A man was assaulted in Lord Street, Blackburn, at around 3am on December 27, 2022.
Detectives on Wednesday (February 22) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
Officers confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries into the incident are “ongoing”.
If you recognise the man, or if this is you, email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 157 or December 27, 2022.