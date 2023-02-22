News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police launch CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Blackburn street

A man was assaulted in Blackburn, prompting police to issue a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:35pm

A man was assaulted in Lord Street, Blackburn, at around 3am on December 27, 2022.

Detectives on Wednesday (February 22) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man following an assault in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries into the incident are “ongoing”.

If you recognise the man, or if this is you, email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 157 or December 27, 2022.