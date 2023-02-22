Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner announces ‘full independent review’ into handling of Nicola Bulley case

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

In a statement, Mr Snowden said: “In my role as commissioner, as the public’s voice in policing in Lancashire, I also need to put in place the appropriate scrutiny to seek the right assurances and to ensure I am effectively holding the Constabulary to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have therefore taken the decision to commission a full independent review into the handling of this case, with clearly defined terms of reference, to ensure lessons can be learned, not just for Lancashire, but for all forces.

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner has asked the College of Policing to carry out a "full independent review" into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case (Credit: Family Handout/ PA)

“This includes how such cases can be best investigated and communicated under such spotlight and scrutiny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Yesterday I spoke with the chief executive of the College of Policing to agree the independent review and met with the chief officer team of Lancashire Constabulary to outline the scope and nature of the review.

“Given the amount of misinformation on social media, poorly-informed opinions given national airtime, the attacks on senior leaders’ personal appearance and family lives, along with the intrusion into the privacy of Nicola’s family, it is important that a professional, thorough and informed review is undertaken by a national independent body, with the right skills and resources, understanding of the current standards and access to the investigation information.

Flowers, and ribbons are tied to a bench by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre (Credit: Dave Nelson/ PA)

“I am sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary, the broader policing sector and others from this case, as there are from most major investigations, and I will keep the public informed of the findings in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Snowden said the review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

Lancashire Police said it “welcomes the independent review that the Police and Crime Commissioner has asked the College of Policing to conduct” into its handling of the case.

The announcement came after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (right) of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables (left) speaking at a press conference outside Lancashire Police Headquarters in Hutton near Preston (Credit: Owen Humphreys/ PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer from Lancashire Police visited Nicola Bulley’s family home on January 10.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

Confirming it had launched an investigation, a spokesman for the IOPC said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday, we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on January 10, 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers and a message tied to a bridge over the River Wyre (Credit: Dave Nelson/ PA)

“Our thoughts are with Ms Bulley’s family and friends and all of those affected by her death. Our investigation is in its very early stages.”

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard how the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.

At Ms Bulley’s inquest opener, Preston Coroner’s Court was told maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined her dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said: “He examined the body that was located in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre at 2.15pm on February 20.”

Dr Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical.

He added: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”

The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Adeley said: “The family have been informed of the date, time and place of the opening of the inquest and have chosen not to attend for reasons I can quite understand.”

He said remaining evidence gathered by police and the post-mortem examination require “further evaluation”, and a full inquest is likely to be held in June, once availability of a Home Office pathologist had been checked.

“This will allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise the findings from investigations that still need to be undertaken,” the coroner said.