A man who raped a woman in a Preston park remains wanted as police renew their efforts to catch him.

The attack in Conway Park, Fulwood was reported to Lancashire Police on January 25, but is thought to have happened six months prior in July 2022.

The force did not make the public aware of the incident until this week, 10 months after it was reported. No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police said detectives are continuing to investigate and an Evo-fit image of the suspect has been released.

Detectives investigating a rape in Conway Park, Fulwood have released an Evo-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of their investigation. (Picture by Lancashire Police)

The force is now asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

Det Con Freya Whelan, of Preston CID said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to find the identity of the man in the Evo-fit.

“If you are looking at this appeal, please take a close look at the image.

“If you recognise him, or have any footage, whether that be mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell from that time that you believe may assist us in our investigation, I would encourage you to come forward.”

Police statement

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0454 of January 25 2023.

Second Fulwood park rape

Two months after a woman was raped in Conway Park in July 2022, Lancashire Police received a second report of a woman who was raped in another Fulwood park just over a mile away.

The victim was raped in the Highgate Woods area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Detectives investigating this incident said the suspect fled after being disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.

Lancashire Police did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection with the rape in Highgate Park or whether the two incidents were related.