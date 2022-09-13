Fulwood rape investigation continues after teenage girl attacked in Highgate Park area
Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape of a teenage girl in Fulwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 6:18 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 6:19 pm
The victim was raped in the Highgate Park area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6.
Detectives investigating the incident believe the suspect was disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.
“We would like to trace her to see if she can provide information for our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
On Tuesday (September 13), officers confirmed enquiries into the attack were ongoing.