Fulwood rape investigation continues after teenage girl attacked in Highgate Park area

The victim was raped in the Highgate Park area of Fulwood between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 6.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the suspect was disturbed by a woman walking her dog nearby.

“We would like to trace her to see if she can provide information for our investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

On Tuesday (September 13), officers confirmed enquiries into the attack were ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0011 of August 8.