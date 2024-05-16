Lancashire Police issue appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on recall to prison.
27-year-old Lee Barr is currently missing in Lancashire.
Barr is 5ft 4, slim, with blue eyes, and has tattoos on his neck.
He has links to Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Fleetwood.
A spokesperson Lancashire Police said: “He knows he is wanted and is actively evading the authorities. We would ask that the public do not approach him but call 999 if they see him.”
You can pass any information on his whereabouts to Lancashire Police by emailing or calling 101, quoting LC-20220412-1434.