Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on recall to prison.

27-year-old Lee Barr is currently missing in Lancashire.

Barr is 5ft 4, slim, with blue eyes, and has tattoos on his neck.

He has links to Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Have you seen Lee Barr, who is wanted on recall to prison?

A spokesperson Lancashire Police said: “He knows he is wanted and is actively evading the authorities. We would ask that the public do not approach him but call 999 if they see him.”