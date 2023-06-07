Emergency services were called to Plungington Road, near Bargain Booze, after reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a van at 1.10am on Tuesday (June 6).

The van driver was not injured but another man – who police believe was a passenger on the motorbike – suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital.

The motorcycle was taken from the scene before police arrived and an investigation is now under way to establish what happened to the bike after the crash.

Lancashire Police said the van driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A stretch of Plungington Road was cordoned off with police tape until later in the morning while officers worked at the scene.

The injured biker remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Plungington Road, Preston, at 1.10am on Tuesday (June 6) to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a van.

“When emergency services arrived they found a male with a serious arm injury. He was taken to hospital.

“The motorbike had been removed from the scene before officers arrived.

"Nobody has been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”