Lancashire Police investigate Preston motorbike crash after man taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries

A police investigation is under way after a man was seriously injured in a motorbike crash in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

Emergency services were called to Plungington Road, near Bargain Booze, after reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a van at 1.10am on Tuesday (June 6).

The van driver was not injured but another man – who police believe was a passenger on the motorbike – suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital.

The motorcycle was taken from the scene before police arrived and an investigation is now under way to establish what happened to the bike after the crash.

Emergency services were called to Plungington Road, near Bargain Booze, after reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a van at 1.10am on Tuesday (June 6)
Lancashire Police said the van driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A stretch of Plungington Road was cordoned off with police tape until later in the morning while officers worked at the scene.

The injured biker remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Plungington Road was cordoned off with police tape for around 7 hours on Tuesday morning (June 6) while officer worked at the scene of the crash
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Plungington Road, Preston, at 1.10am on Tuesday (June 6) to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a van.

“When emergency services arrived they found a male with a serious arm injury. He was taken to hospital.

“The motorbike had been removed from the scene before officers arrived.

"Nobody has been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 66 of June 6, 2023.