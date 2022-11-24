News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police hunt for wanted man Adam Ashworth who escaped from Royal Blackburn Hospital

A police search is under way for a man who escaped from hospital in Lancashire.

By Matthew Calderbank
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 4:05pm

Adam Ashworth, 32, was arrested this week for burglary and taken into custody but made off from officers during a medical appointment at the Royal Blackburn Hospital yesterday (November 23).

“He is wanted for burglary and escaping from lawful custody,” said police who are appealing for the public’s help to capture him.

Ashworth, from Burnley, is described as 5ft 6, of slim build, with a receding hairline and often wears a cap.

Adam Ashworth, 32, from Burnley, made off from officers during a medical appointment at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Wednesday, November 23

Any sightings or information on his whereabouts can be reported to police on 101, quoting log LC-20221123-0997 of November 23, 2022.