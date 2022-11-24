Lancashire Police hunt for wanted man Adam Ashworth who escaped from Royal Blackburn Hospital
A police search is under way for a man who escaped from hospital in Lancashire.
By Matthew Calderbank
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 4:05pm
Adam Ashworth, 32, was arrested this week for burglary and taken into custody but made off from officers during a medical appointment at the Royal Blackburn Hospital yesterday (November 23).
“He is wanted for burglary and escaping from lawful custody,” said police who are appealing for the public’s help to capture him.
Ashworth, from Burnley, is described as 5ft 6, of slim build, with a receding hairline and often wears a cap.