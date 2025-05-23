A shop at the centre of a series of incidents of anti social behavious has been forced to close by police.

Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a closure order for Ruskin Store in Colne.

The shop, on Ruskin Avenue has been involved in a number of incidents involving anti-social behaviour.

Lancashire Police has obtained a closure order on Ruskin Store in Colne after a series of anti social behaviour | Google

Officers saw the order granted at Preston Magistrates Court on 21st May 2025 under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and full closures are now active until July 2025.

Closed: Ruskin Store in Colne has been forced to close by police after a series of anti social incidents | Lancs Police

PC Kai Lyddiatt from Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.

“This behaviour won't be tolerated, and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”

Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.

If you witness any anti-social behaviour or incidents, residents are urged to report them promptly. For non-emergency situations please visit LancashireTacklingASB.co.uk to find the most appropriate authority to report your concerns. In an emergency, please call 999.