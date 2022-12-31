Officers said the driver gave false details when halted on Garstang Road near the Broughton Interchange before his true identity was established.

He also tested positive after a drug swipe test was carried out with the haul of weapons found in the Citroen Picasso. In all, the driver was arrested for drug driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance, possession of offensive weapons and obstructing police.

Police found weapons when they stopped a car in Preston