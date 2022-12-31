News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police find axe, hammer and knife after stopping Citroen vehicle in Preston

Police discovered an axe, hammer and knife when they stopped a vehicle in Preston.

By Adam Lord
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 4:48pm

Officers said the driver gave false details when halted on Garstang Road near the Broughton Interchange before his true identity was established.

He also tested positive after a drug swipe test was carried out with the haul of weapons found in the Citroen Picasso. In all, the driver was arrested for drug driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance, possession of offensive weapons and obstructing police.

Police found weapons when they stopped a car in Preston
Lancashire Police said in a statement: “Vehicle stopped on Garstang Road. The driver provided false details but the fingerprint device revealed his true identify. Driver arrested for drug driving, disqualified driving, no insurance, possession of offensive weapons and obstructing police.”