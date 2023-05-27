PD Trevor has just completed his first full week as a drugs, cash and firearms detection dog.

So the new recruit and his handler had an unexpected challenge when they were called to search a detained vehicle in the early hours this morning (May 27).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police Dog Unit said: “Colleagues had the driver and his canine passenger detained but only upon arriving were we told the canine passenger was on heat (not a distraction we’d encountered on our course).

PD Trevor. CREDIT: Lancashire Police Dog Unit

It was certainly a tricky search but he wasn’t to be deterred and eventually located a large amount of cash wrapped in plastic.”

Trevor completed his first shift on Monday, May 22. He was donated to the force after his previous owner spotted potential for him to become a police dog.