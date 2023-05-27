News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire police dog sniffs out 'large amount' of cash from car containing a female canine in season on his first week of service

A determined police dog sniffed out a ‘large amount’ of cash from a car on his first week at work...despite a ‘tricky’ distraction of a bitch-on-heat.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th May 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 16:21 BST

PD Trevor has just completed his first full week as a drugs, cash and firearms detection dog.

So the new recruit and his handler had an unexpected challenge when they were called to search a detained vehicle in the early hours this morning (May 27).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police Dog Unit said: “Colleagues had the driver and his canine passenger detained but only upon arriving were we told the canine passenger was on heat (not a distraction we’d encountered on our course).

PD Trevor. CREDIT: Lancashire Police Dog UnitPD Trevor. CREDIT: Lancashire Police Dog Unit
It was certainly a tricky search but he wasn’t to be deterred and eventually located a large amount of cash wrapped in plastic.”

Trevor completed his first shift on Monday, May 22. He was donated to the force after his previous owner spotted potential for him to become a police dog.

PD Trevor had a good first week at work. Lancashire Police Dog UnitPD Trevor had a good first week at work. Lancashire Police Dog Unit
