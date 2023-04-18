News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire police dog hunts down suspected drink-driver after they attempt to flee from police in Blackburn

A police dog who recently completed his training helped to track down a suspected drink-driver who ran away from officers in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

PD Buzz and his handler were called after a Ford Fiesta failed to stop for officers in Lynwood Road at around 1.25am on Tuesday (April 18).

The occupants of the Fiesta – which had been seen speeding and driven erratically – fled the car on foot from Harcourt Road.

PD Buzz was deployed to sniff them out and successfully detained a man without incident a short time later.

PD Buzz helped to track down a suspected drink-driver who ran away from officers in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)PD Buzz helped to track down a suspected drink-driver who ran away from officers in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The man was tested for alcohol and blew 81 micrograms. The legal limit is 35.

A 27-year-old man from Blackburn was subsequently arrested at the scene.

He remained in police custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

“PD Buzz only completed his training on April 6, when he passed his final tests with flying colours,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We’re sure you’ll agree that he’s off to a great start.”