Lancashire Police CCTV appeal after man exposes himself to woman Accrington to Manchester train
An investigation is under way after a man exposed himself to a woman on a train from Lancashire to Manchester.
The indecent exposure offence is alleged to have taken place on a service from Accrington to Manchester at around 11pm on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Officers with British Transport Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the train and have released an image of a man they want to speak.
He is seen wearing a baseball cap, glasses, a green t-shirt and was carrying a bumbag over his shoulder.
A spokesman for BTP said: “At 11pm on Friday 15 July, a man sat opposite a woman on the train and exposed himself to her.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.”
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200070564.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.