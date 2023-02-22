Lancashire Police arrest 41-year-old suspect after Preston shop stabbing
A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a shop in Preston.
Police and paramedics were called to the Larches estate in Ashton after the man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed at a shop in Elswick Road at around 2.11pm on Saturday (February 18).
The air ambulance was dispatched and landed on nearby Ashton Park with medics seen running down Norbreck Drive to the scene.
The victim, reportedly a shopkeeper, was treated for a stab wound and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment.
Police swooped on the estate and launched a manhunt for the attacker, with the force helicopter and dog unit deployed to the area.
The search continued into the evening and led officers across Blackpool Road to the Savick estate.
A 41-year-old man was later arrested. He has since been released on bail.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Elswick Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston at approximately 2.11pm on Saturday, February 18, to reports of an assault.
“A man in his 20s was found to have suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has since been released on bail.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0751 of February 18, 2023.”