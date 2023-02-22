Police and paramedics were called to the Larches estate in Ashton after the man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed at a shop in Elswick Road at around 2.11pm on Saturday (February 18).

The air ambulance was dispatched and landed on nearby Ashton Park with medics seen running down Norbreck Drive to the scene.

The victim, reportedly a shopkeeper, was treated for a stab wound and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment.

Police swooped on the Larches and Savick estates, with the force helicopter and dog unit deployed to help search for the knifeman

The search continued into the evening and led officers across Blackpool Road to the Savick estate.

The search continued into the evening and led officers across Blackpool Road to the Savick estate.

A 41-year-old man was later arrested. He has since been released on bail.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Elswick Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston at approximately 2.11pm on Saturday, February 18, to reports of an assault.

“A man in his 20s was found to have suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has since been released on bail.