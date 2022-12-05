Preston’s Riva Showbar was bouncing last night (Sunday, December 4, 2022), as England cruised passed Senegal to book their place in the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against this year’s Africa Cup of Nations winners on Sunday evening.

Harry Kane opened his account in Qatar – becoming England’s highest ever scorer at major tournaments and moving within one goal of Wayne Rooney’s record – after Jordan Henderson opened the scoring late in the first half.

A smart Bukayo Saka clipped effort wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal that secured a return to Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday to take on World Cup holders France.

We were with fans at Riva Showbar’s World Cup fanzone to capture the scenes:

1. Riva Showbar World Cup fanzone A happy crowd as football fans watch England win 3-0 against Senegal in Round 16 of the World Cup 2022, pictured watching the match at World Cup Fanzone at Riva Showbar, Preston. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

