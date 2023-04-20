Earlier this month, police were called to Longridge Fell after a body was found in woodland just off Birdy Brow.

Emergency services attended, including Bowland Mountain Rescue, and the body was recovered.

It was confirmed to be the body of man but despite weeks of investigation, Lancashire Police have not been able to identify him.

The man was wearing a pair of Salomon Quest 04 walking boots

“It’s sad to think that we haven’t been able to identify this man or been able to contact any relatives he may have had so if you think you can help us, please do give us a call,” said Det Insp Tammy Woodhouse.

The force is now asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery and find out who he is.

How did he die?

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained, although police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

He was wearing a black Rab waterproof jacket

A Home Office post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are needed to try and establish how he died.

What clues do we have to help identity him?

The man is described as white and aged anywhere between 30 and 70.

He was between 5ft 5ins – 5ft 7ins tall and described as ‘extremely underweight’ – weighing only 4st 5lbs (28kg). This was his approximate weight before his death, police have confirmed.

The location at Longridge Fell - in woodland just off Birdy Brow - were the man's' body was discovered

He may have had a beard and or moustache and had short dark greying hair.

He had a scar on his stomach which is consistent with an appendectomy.

He was wearing a pair of Salomon Quest 04 walking boots, a black Rab waterproof jacket and a black Rab and an Arc’teryx top underneath.

He was also wearing Rohan trousers (pictures attached) and was suitably dressed for walking this type of terrain.

The man's body was found in woodland just off Birdy Brow at Longridge Fell on Sunday, April 9

Police say the body is not that of a 46-year-old Standish man, Jonathan Ainscough, whose body has since been discovered near the village of Dalton, close to Parbold, in West Lancashire.

How long had his body been on Longridge Fell before it was discovered?

Police believe the man’s body had been at the scene for some weeks but maybe as long as a few months.

Police appeal for help to solve mystery

Det Insp Tammy Woodhouse, of East police, said: “While we have carried out a number of enquiries to try and find out who this man is we have so far been unable to identify him and I’m hoping that someone out there will recognise the description or the clothing and will be able to help us.

He was wearing a black Rab waterproof jacket and a black Rab and an Arc’teryx top underneath. He was also wearing Rohan trousers and was suitably dressed for walking this type of terrain

"Judging by his clothing he was probably someone who did a lot of walking or spent a lot of time outdoors and I would ask if you know someone like that who you haven’t seen for a while then please give us a call.

