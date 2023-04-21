Police searching for missing Wigan 46-year-old have found a body
Police searching for a missing Wigan loner have found a body.
Jonathan Ainscough hadn’t been seen by family since March 31 and earlier this month Greater Manchester officers issued an appeal for help in tracing the Standish 46-year-old.
On Wednesday April 19, police cars, a fire engine and ambulance were spotted on Lees Lane, Dalton, near Parbold, and Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a man’s body had been found.
An official identification has not yet been made, but it is understood that Mr Ainscough’s next of kin have been informed.
The matter is currently with the Lancashire coroner and police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
When the appeal was made, Mr Ainscough was described as having an “isolated lifestyle” and was a man who liked cycling long distances and wild-camping.
It was suggested that he might have his black Specialized mountain bike with him when he disappeared.
He was also not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any means of obtaining money.
The police appeal said he did not to have any identifiable links to specific people or places other than liking to frequent areas in Lancashire, including the Ribble Valley, the Trough of Bowland and Pendle Hill, and Pembrokeshire.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.51pm on April 19 to Lees Lane, Dalton, to a report of a sudden death.
“The body of a man was found at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”