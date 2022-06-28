Officers from the animal charity joined police on a visit to the woman’s home in Colne on Sunday (June 26) after concerns were raised about the welfare of animals in her care.

During the visit, a number of animals were deemed in need of rescue – 14 dogs, seven rats, two cats, one terrapin and one bearded dragon.

They were seized and placed in the care of the RSPCA whilst a full investigation takes place.

"All animals are now in the care of the RSPCA.

“We cannot comment further while investigations continue.”

Lancashire Police said the rescue operation was carried out by its South Rural Task Force in response to concerns raised by members of the public.

“We will continue to work closely with our friends at the RSPCA. Further details to follow.”

The force did not say whether any arrests were made but an update on the investigation is expected tomorrow.

More dogs seized in Morecambe

A dog breeder in Morecambe who left her dogs in dark, dirty conditions without food or water has also had her animals seized and her dog breeding licence revoked.

A total of 16 adult dogs and nine puppies were taken into care after officers from Lancaster City Council kicked the doors down on the licenced premises.