Morecambe dog breeder left pups with no food or water for 6 days

Emily Sutcliffe had licenced dog breeding premises at 80, Coastal Road, Hest Bank and had held a dog breeding licence for one year.

A report which will go before the city council licensing committee said that a member of the public raised concerns for the welfare of dogs housed at the premises.

A total of 16 adult dogs and nine puppies were taken into care after officers from Lancaster City Council kicked the doors down on the licenced premises.

Morecambe dog breeder left pups with no food or water for six days (photo: adobe)

The canines were found lying in “heavily soiled bedding” without any nourishment.

Two of the puppies had been left without their mum.

The dogs were being housed in a stable block behind a semi-detached house and belonged to Emily Sutcliffe, who was only permitted to keep five adults rather than the 16 found.

During the raid on June 7 at the premises, officers found 15 dogs of various breeds with no light, no water, no food, and heavily soiled bedding in one stable block. In the second block which had similar conditions, two puppies were inside the first pen, a second pen contained a mum and five pups, and a third had two older puppies inside.

According to a report which will go before the council’s licensing committee: “Ms Sutcliffe was been spoken to on 9th June to advise her of the actions taken on 7th June and that her dogs are now in our care. Ms Sutcliffe stated that a friend was meant to be looking after the dogs, but has not been formally interviewed or asked for an explanation for the conditions and breaches noted.”

“She has been informed she will be asked to attend a formal interview under caution, and this will be her opportunity to answer specific questions and explain what happened. “Due to the severity of the welfare failings and number of breaches of the licence, it is intended to prepare a prosecution file for this incident.”

It is believed she had left the country for six days when officers visited. Among the various breaches of the licence, officer say she had failed to provide a suitable and clean environment; left the dogs unattended for more than four hours; failed to provide constant access to clean water or opportunities to exercise or interact with people. A further concern was raised over the size of one of the kennels.

In a letter to Ms Sutcliffe dated June 13, community health and protection officer Mark Woodhead tells her of the decision to revoke her licence to breed dogs.

The letter says the revocation will take place immediately and that she has 28 days to appeal the decision.

The letter also says that she can no longer carry on the licensable activity.

A person who carries on a licensable activity without a licence commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for up to 52 weeks, an unlimited fine or both.

Following a conviction a court may also disqualify a person from owning or keeping animals.