Six-year-old Bentley was in so much discomfort he had difficulty walking when he was discovered by the RSPCA at a home in Blackburn on September 21 last year.

He was also suffering from a bilateral ear infection and a chronic skin disease which had caused extensive fur loss and scabs from head to toe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bentley was rescued and taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for urgent veterinary treatment. Sadly, extensive treatment over the following weeks was not enough to save the 6-year-old Staffy.

Six-year-old Bentley was in so much discomfort he had difficulty walking when he was discovered by the RSPCA at a home in Blackburn on September 21, 2022

The vet said his condition was so severe that it was detrimental to his ongoing welfare and it was in his best interests to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering further.

His owner Ian Podmore, 41, of Ailsa Road, Blackburn, has now been banned from keeping dogs for a decade after he admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was spared prison after his eight-week sentence was suspended for 12 months.

At a sentencing hearing on February 28, Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard how RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald had visited Podmore’s home after the charity was contacted over concerns for Bentley’s welfare.

Ian Podmore, 41, of Ailsa Road, Blackburn, has now been banned from keeping dogs for a decade after he admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act, following prosecution the RSPCA. He was also given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

“I was immediately struck by how thin he was and that he had an extensive skin condition and fur loss. I could also see that his claws were overgrown,” said the inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bentley’s skin was very red, smelly, crusty and thickened and there were sores present with extensive fur loss. His ears appeared infected.

“His claws were significantly overgrown with several so long they had pierced the pads and become embedded and infected. They were the worst I have seen on a dog in my 20-year career.

“His skin condition had caused what fur he had to contain head to toe scab-like patches giving him the appearance of being mottled.

Despite extensive treatment in the weeks following his rescue, Bentley’s condition remained so severe the vet said it was detrimental to his ongoing welfare and it was in his best interests to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering. Had he received appropriate treatment sooner, his life could have been saved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ian Podmore stated he had owned the dog for about 18 months to two years and that he was not on any veterinary treatment.

"He showed me some over the counter dog shampoo he said he had tried using but it had not resolved the problem.”

His claws were causing him so much discomfort that he had to be sedated so he could be examined by vets and treated without suffering further pain or trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bentley, a 6-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was also suffering from an ear infection and extensive fur loss

Podmore - who had received a written caution in 2019 in relation to another dog - was advised that he would need to be interviewed in relation to animal welfare offences and subsequently signed Bentley over into the charity’s care.

A vet from Greater Manchester Animal Hospital who gave evidence to the court said Bentley would likely have been suffering for some time due to neglect.

She said: “Given the severity of Bentley’s condition on presentation, in my opinion he will have suffered for many days, as a minimum, likely longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The low body weight will have taken many days or possibly weeks to have developed and would have left him experiencing weakness and debilitation.

“Ultimately Bentley had endured suffering unnecessarily. Regardless of the cause of the emaciation, ear disease, eye disease and skin disease and whether treatable or not, veterinary treatment should have been sought much earlier in this case.”

The vet added that had Bentley received appropriate treatment sooner, his condition could have been managed and his life saved.

Sentencing Podmore, the district judge said she had been shocked by the photographs shown to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old was also ordered to carry out 13 RAR days and told to pay costs of £100 and a £128 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, inspector McDonald said: "Bentley's suffering was completely avoidable and unnecessary. Had he received help earlier he may well have survived.

"It’s imperative that people seek veterinary advice if their pet is showing signs of poor health and ask for help if they find themselves in a situation where they are not able to cope or meet their pet’s needs.”

Vets raise concerns as 1 in 5 pets not receiving veterinary treatment due to cost-of-living crisis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Crufts, the annual international dog show, kicks off this weekend, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) is highlighting the importance of taking simple and affordable preventive steps to keep dogs and other pets healthy, to help minimise medical problems from escalating.

The advice comes as BVA’s latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey reveals that almost all (99%) of vets across the UK have seen pets in the last 12 months who should have been brought to them for treatment earlier.

This represents a significant increase of almost 20% since 2018 and equates to an estimated 1 in 5 pets not receiving timely treatment.

When asked about the main reasons for the delay, 91% vets reported financial reasons as a key factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half of vets (52%) said the number of clients reporting difficulty covering the cost of preventative veterinary care for their animal had increased compared to 2021.

This figure rose to 70% when it came to covering the cost of diagnostic care and treatment.

Responding to these findings, British Veterinary Association President Malcolm Morley said: "In a week when the national spotlight turns towards Crufts, it’s important to acknowledge that many pet owners are finding it difficult to meet the basic costs of caring for their animals.

"It’s particularly concerning that vets in practice are seeing increasing numbers of animals with issues that could have been prevented or minimised if treatment had been sought sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regular vet check-ups and preventative care may seem costly for many families in the current financial climate, but taking steps now rather than later is the best way to catch any health issues early and keep medical costs to a minimum.

“We urge all pet owners to talk to their vet for advice on simple and affordable steps they can take to keep their animals healthy. These include neutering, keeping up to date on vaccinations, daily teeth cleaning, keeping weight in check, and plenty of exercise.