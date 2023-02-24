The female Jack Russell type dog was discovered by a member of the public alongside a stream in Clayton Brook Road at around 12.45pm last Friday (February 17).

Heartbreaking pictures show the abandoned dog stuffed inside a pillowcase among soiled nappies and jars of organic baby food.

RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald attended the scene and took the little dog to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for further examination.

A scan revealed she wasn’t microchipped and there was no obvious cause of death, but due to the circumstances in which the dog was found the incident is being treated as suspicious.

“When I arrived at the scene I saw the head of a small black and white Jack Russell type dog poking out of the pillowcase and I could feel it also contained other items,” said Vicki.

“When we opened it up at the hospital I was shocked to find she had been placed inside a JD Sports carrier bag, along with soiled nappies and various other items of household rubbish.

“Even as an experienced officer, it was a distressing sight to see a dog, who’d presumably once been a much loved pet, disposed of in this heartless way, thrown out like nothing more than a piece of household rubbish.

The Jack Russel type dog was found stuffed in a pillowcase among used nappies, tags for McKenzie sportswear, Disney baby clothes from George at Asda and jars of HIPP baby food

“I'm keen to find out who owned her, how she died and why she ended up being abandoned in such a cruel and undignified manner.”

As well as used nappies, there were tags for McKenzie sportswear, Disney baby clothes from George at Asda and jars of HIPP baby food.

The pillowcase she was found in (pictured) is described as white, with a faded floral design.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

The deceased female Jack Russell type dog was discovered by a member of the public alongside a stream in Clayton Brook Road, Clayton Brook, at around 12.45pm on Friday, February 17

RSPCA dealing with increasing number of abandonments

Concerning new figures released by the RSPCA reveal that its officers dealt with 1,529 incidents of animals being abandoned in the first month of this year, compared to 1,390 for the same period in 2022 – a rise of ten percent.

It’s believed the cost of living crisis, coupled with the expected financial pressures on pet owners during the festive season, may have led to the upsurge.

The charity is urging pet owners to seek help before letting problems escalate and has opened a telephone helpline - 0300 123 0650 - to support people.

Practical help can also be found on its recently-launched cost of living hub.