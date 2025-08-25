Lancashire paedophile Danny Dunne sentenced after admitting multiple abhorrent sex offences
Danny Dunne committed a number of sexual offences against a child in Pendle between 2009 and 2019.
Dunne, 28, of Glen Street in Colne, was confronted by police officers about his offending and confirmed it was true in 2024.
He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court earlier this year where he pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Dunne appeared back at the same court on Friday (August 22) where he was given a sentence totalling nearly 17 years. He was jailed for 10 years and eight months and given an extended licence period of seven years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
DC Dan Healey, of the East RASSO Team, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim for coming forward and showing incredible bravery in facing the abuser and to see justice through to the end after being subjected to the abhorrent offences committed by Danny Dunne.
“The victim is now able to look forward with life and begin the process of seeking closure. In contrast, Dunne will hopefully reflect on the horrendous crimes he has committed, from within his prison cell.
“Lancashire Police want people to know, that if you report a sexual offence, then we will do all we can to ensure justice is sought, whether it's a recent offence or a non-recent offence, all reports are treated the same and we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice."
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a crime, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress always call 999.