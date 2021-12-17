Lancashire killer Jordan Monaghan sentenced to life in jail for murdering his two children and girlfriend

Monaghan, 30, was found guilty of all three murders following the conclusion of a 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, December 17).

He was given three mandatory life sentences and ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years before parole.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Goose said: "It is difficult to know why you carried out these offences. Having listened to the evidence in this trial, in short you are an exceptionally controlling, selfish and cruel man.

"The trigger to these offences were your volatile relationships.

"The consequences were the snuffing out of the lives of two very young children and a young woman."

The 30-year-old was ordered to be brought to court by the judge for sentencing after missing the past few days of his trial by saying he felt unwell.

Monaghan was not present as the guilty verdicts were delivered by the jury foreman on Friday morning.

Jordan Monaghan has been told he must serve at least 40 years before being considered for parole (Image: PA)

After being brought from prison on the judge's orders, he sat in the dock expressionless and showing no emotion.

He was just yards from the public gallery where Laura Gray, 28, the mother of the children he killed, and the foster parents of Evie Adams, 23, his final victim, watched as the sentence was passed.

Monaghan, of Belgrave Close, Blackburn, was convicted of three murders, the first by smothering his daughter Ruby, aged 24 days, as she slept in a Moses basket on New Year’s Day 2013.

Eight months later he smothered his 21-month-old son Logan in a public swimming baths cubicle.

Baby Ruby died when she was just 24 days old (Image: PA)

Six years after that, he murdered his new partner Ms Adams with a drugs overdose.

Miss Gray, in her victim impact statement, parts of which were read to the court, said: "All I ever wanted to be was to be a mum and give my children the love and opportunities I never had growing up.

"When the children were born they consumed my world. I loved every single day I had with them.

"Jordan was their daddy, he was one of the two people who was meant to love and protect them the most in the whole world.

Logan Monaghan (Image: PA)

"Instead he did the opposite."

A construction worker, Monaghan smothered Ruby on New Year's Day, 2013 as she slept in her basket.

Monaghan was alone with the child as her mother slept upstairs at the family home.

Eight months later, after Miss Gray discovered that her boyfriend owed thousands of pounds in gambling debts, she told him the relationship was over.

The next day he took their son, Logan, to Waves in Blackburn.

While alone in a cubicle in the changing rooms he smothered the child, the jury heard.

Ruby's and Logan's deaths were both investigated as sudden and unexplained events, but the girl's death was attributed to bronchiolitis and Logan's cause of death remained "unascertained".

Both had been seen by medics in the days and months before their deaths, but other than usual childhood illnesses no serious medical condition was found.

But a review was carried out by Lancashire Police after further information came to light and Monaghan was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder in January 2018.

As the highly complex police investigation continued, Monaghan began a "toxic" relationship with mother-of-one Evie Adams, 23, who had suffered "chronic abuse" before becoming a foster child aged 12.

Police warned her not to be with him and a court order was made banning contact.

But the relationship continued and, while on bail for the murder of his children, Monaghan killed Miss Adams after she threatened to dump him.

Monaghan told her: "I won't keep putting up with you saying we are over."

The defendant illegally bought strong prescription drugs on the black market via WhatsApp and other contacts.

Miss Adams was found to have tramadol, diazepam, amitriptyline, zopiclone and pregabalin medication in her body after her collapse and death on October 24, 2019.

She died from tramadol and diazepam toxicity.

He then faked a suicide note from Miss Adams, discovered apparently by chance falling out of a picture frame as he removed the couple's favourite photo of themselves to place in her coffin.

Monaghan was re-arrested in January this year and charged with all three murders.

He claimed to have nothing to do with the death of his children, but a dozen experts told the court that while the exact cause of the deaths was difficult to pin down, imposed airway obstruction was either "likely" or could not be ruled out.

Monaghan also claimed the illegal prescription drugs were for himself and denied ever giving any to Miss Adams.

