Lancashire Constabulary recorded the 3rd highest rate of drunk and disorderly arrests last year. Lancashire Constabulary made a total of 1,822 arrests last year, equaling 118.94 per 100,000 people.

FOI reveals Lancashire records 3rd highest drunk and disorderly arrests in the UK last year.

Topping Lancashire Constabulary is Nottinghamshire Police, with the highest rate of drunk and disorderly arrests last year, 184.33 arrests per 100,000 people. Nottinghamshire Police has over 2,300 officers and covers an area of approximately 830 square miles. In total, 2,112 drunk and disorderly arrests were made by Nottinghamshire Police last year.

Get Licensed has conducted FOIs to reveal which UK areas have had the most drunk and disorderly arrests over the last five years. Also revealing the areas with the biggest increase and decrease in alcohol-related crime rates over this period.