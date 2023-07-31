Manchester Airport travel delays as Greater Manchester Police deal with motorway incident on M56 near Terminal 2
Police were called to reports of concern for welfare of a woman on the M56 – near the Junction 5 slip road to Manchester Airport Terminal Two – at around 2:40am.
Officers responding to the incident close to Manchester Airport Terminal 2 urged drivers to find an alternative route.
Greater Manchester Police said there is a scene in place and this part of the motorway is currently closed whilst officers carry out their response.
Anyone travelling to Manchester Airport this morning is advised to plan their journey carefully and find an alternative route, avoiding this section of the motorway.