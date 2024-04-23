Knives and baseball bat seized from man wearing body armour on Bridge Road in Preston
Officers seized three knives and a baseball bat.
A man was arrested in Preston after he was caught carrying knives and a baseball bat.
Officers stopped a 38-year-old man on Bridge Road in Ashton-on-Ribble at around 3.50am on Tuesday
The man, who was also found to be wearing body armour, was caught carrying three knives and a baseball bat.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a knife/bladed article.
He was later bailed with conditions pending further investigation.