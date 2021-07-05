Kirkham pensioners deny Chorley child abuse allegations

Aaron Clifford Walter Blake, 69, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, Preston, is accused of several counts of indecently assaulting a boy, and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

In one case it is alleged he rubbed a boy’s body in red paint.

PNE is being used as a Nightingale Court to tackle a backlog of court cases

Olive Blake, 78 also of Crofts Close, Kirkham, is accused of committing indecent assaults alongside Aaron Blake, and of taking indecent photographs of children.

The charges relate to three alleged victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and are said to have happened in the Chorley area.

The couple are due to appear at the Tom Finney stand at Preston North End, which is being used as a Nightingale court to deal with a backlog of cases.

