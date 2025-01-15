The Powder Room in Bispham announces Ryan Wellings' girlfriend Emma Croft 'no longer works for them'
Emma Croft, who had worked at The Powder Room beauty salon in Bispham, had been supporting her boyfriend Ryan Wellings, 30, throughout his alleged manslaughter trial at Preston Crown Court.
After seven weeks the landscape gardener from Bispham was found not guilty earlier this week of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes , 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself in 2022 after a campaign of domestic violence.
However, he was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.
He has been returned to prison and will be sentenced on Thursday.
It has since been revealed that both his mother Lisa Green and girlfriend Emma are both under investigation for allegedly “coaching” him to give evidence.
Business owners of The Powder Room announced earlier today on their social media that they had nothing to do with the current situation and also alluded to the fact that staff members of the business had possibly been subjected to abuse.”
The post read: “PLEASE READ.
“In regards to recent media coverage, we would like to inform our clients that Emma Croft no longer works at the Powder Room.
“We ask that others are kind and respectful to all staff who work hard to make our salon an inviting place and have nothing to do with the situation that has arisen.
“Police are aware of recent media comments and are staying in close contact with the salon.
“Thank you.”
Both Lancashire Police and The Powder Room have been approached for comment on the matter.
