A man is due to stand trial for the murder of Blackpool man Daniel Allsop.

Mr Allsop, 38, was assaulted on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday October 2.

He collapsed a short time later inside the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries two days later.

A post-mortem established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.

Mali Wright, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with Daniel’s murder on October 8 following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Today a jury was sworn in at Preston Crown Court before a judge adjourned the hearing to restart at 10am on Wednesday, April 3.

Paying tribute to Mr Allsop, his family said: “On October 4, 2023, we lost a son, dad, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. He passed peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.