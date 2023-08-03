Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.

He was rushed to hospital following the attack and put on a ventilator, but sadly died two days later on Sunday, August 14.

Detectives investigating his death confirmed two men were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday (July 18).

Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

They were:

- Jak Fairclough, 28, of Blackpool Road, Preston

- Jake Parkinson, now aged 22, of Bow Lane, Preston

Both men appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 3).

Jack was described as "a funny, charismatic, amazing young man" by his family (Credit: Kaitlyn Booth)

Neither defendant indicated a plea as they stood in the dock.

The pair were bailed to attend Preston Crown Court on August 31.

Bail conditions required them to be electronically tagged, to remain indoors overnight, and not to contact the prosecution witness.

Paying tribute to Jack following the attack, his family said: “No words can describe the utter devastation we as a family are feeling.

“Jack was a funny, charismatic, amazing young man who had so much to offer this world and we are truly broken that he has been taken from us so soon.