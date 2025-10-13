It started off with a bit of cardio - police issue update on busy weekend shift across Chorley & South Ribble
Joking that Sunday night started off with a “with a bit of cardio”, a spokesperson for the police said that while out covering immediate response duties, it was “anything but quiet”.
Incidents included a drugs bust, a dumped bike and a welfare check.
A spokesperson for Lancs Police said: “The night started off with a bit of cardio. A male made off from officers in Leyland, and I quickly arrived in the area to assist.
“I spotted a man who, upon seeing my police car, turned and bolted in the opposite direction – never a good sign.
“After a short foot chase through back gardens (and a thrown man bag over a fence), I detained him.
“The bag? Let’s just say it wasn’t full of sweets and sandwiches. It contained a quantity of cash and a large stash of what we believe to be cocaine – with a street value between £15,000 and £20,000.”
The male was then arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class A drugs.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Later in the shift, a motorcycle was located dumped in a woodland area. Checks showed it was stolen.
It will now be going for forensic examination, with enquiries ongoing.
The spokeperson added: “The job isn’t always blue lights and foot chases – sometimes it’s about peace of mind. I carried out a welfare check on an elderly lady after her friend, 30 miles away, couldn’t get hold of her. Thankfully, all was well – it was just a landline phone issue.
“The rest of the evening involved a range of incidents – from a public order incident and assault in a local pub, to some ongoing issues with youth anti-social behaviour.
“Just another night shift in Lancashire.”
Fancy getting involved?
Recruitment has now opened for April and September 2026 intakes. You can apply here.