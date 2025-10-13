Police have issued a statement after 30 youths caused havoc in Preston by throwing fireworks at members of the public.

Lancashire Constabulory said the incident unfolded over the weekend with the youths also firing fireworks at properties and then police vehicles.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Myself and SC Mel, in callsign SA84 booked on for a shift and immediately were deployed to around 30 youths aiming fireworks at members of the public and their properties, they quickly changed targets on our arrival, and fired (by my count) around 25 fireworks at my vehicle, and our PCSO colleagues - exploding within an arms reach.

“It goes without saying that this is absolutely unacceptable behaviour, several pictures have been obtained from helpful witnesses and those youths will be identified and dealt with in due course.”

They added: “Shortly after this, we were deployed to a report of an assault, following (you guessed it) youths firing fireworks at members of the public, one of which assaulted said youth. Suitable action taken, and youths dispersed.”

The spokesperson confirmed that there would be patrols frequenting the problem areas and if anyone experiences similar behaviour to contact police on 101.

Police will now be stepping up their patrols in the run up to Bonfire Night | Lancs Constabulary

Bonfire Night warning

Bonfire Night is held on Wednesday, November 5. | Visit Nottinghamshire

With Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night only a few days away emergency services have issued a warning to members of the public.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), Lancashire Constabulary, and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are teaming up to provide a coordinated response across the county.

Their joint efforts will tackle incidents involving fires with casualties, road traffic collisions, assaults, and medical emergencies where forced entry to properties may be necessary.

They said that anti-social behaviour, including attacks on emergency services responders, is completely unacceptable and will take swift action against those responsible.