Investigation underway after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Chorley before fleeing attacker
An investigation is currently underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Chorley.
The victim, had got off the train at the railway station and walked along Lyons Lane South and George Street before turning left on to Cunliffe Street and then on to Salisbury Street when she was approached from behind by a man who pushed her against a wall and assaulted her.
After a struggle she managed to fight off her attacker and run off.
The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday (Monday, March 4).
The victim is being supported by specialist officers and extra patrols have been put in place in Chorley town centre as reassurance.
Detective Inspector Denise Fardella, of South CID, said: “We are treating this assault extremely seriously and while the victim’s physical injuries are thankfully relatively minor, she is clearly very shocked and upset by what has happened to her and we are supporting her at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the town centre in the area around Lyons Lane South, George Street, Cunliffe Street and Salisbury Street to come forward and speak to us."
She added: “Incidents like this are thankfully rare and we have a team of detectives working on this case in a bid to identify and arrest the offender.
“We will have extra patrols out and about in the town centre over the next day or two so if anyone has any information or concerns, they should feel free to speak to an officer.”
The suspect is described as a white man, about five ft 8ins tall, aged 20-25, wearing a grey hoodie, black joggers, and a beanie hat.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 1430 of March 4 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.