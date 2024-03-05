Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is currently underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Chorley.

The victim, had got off the train at the railway station and walked along Lyons Lane South and George Street before turning left on to Cunliffe Street and then on to Salisbury Street when she was approached from behind by a man who pushed her against a wall and assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a struggle she managed to fight off her attacker and run off.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday (Monday, March 4).

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and extra patrols have been put in place in Chorley town centre as reassurance.

Detective Inspector Denise Fardella, of South CID, said: “We are treating this assault extremely seriously and while the victim’s physical injuries are thankfully relatively minor, she is clearly very shocked and upset by what has happened to her and we are supporting her at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the town centre in the area around Lyons Lane South, George Street, Cunliffe Street and Salisbury Street to come forward and speak to us."

The assault took place yesterday (Monday) in Salisbury Street in Chorley.

She added: “Incidents like this are thankfully rare and we have a team of detectives working on this case in a bid to identify and arrest the offender.

“We will have extra patrols out and about in the town centre over the next day or two so if anyone has any information or concerns, they should feel free to speak to an officer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as a white man, about five ft 8ins tall, aged 20-25, wearing a grey hoodie, black joggers, and a beanie hat.