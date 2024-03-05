Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team joined forces with licensing officers from Pendle District and Lancashire Police who were acting on tip-offs from residents in the area.

Once an investigation has been concluded, the Trading Standards team may consider prosecution against the businesses concerned. Non-regulation vapes pose a danger as they may contain different amounts of nicotine to the amounts stated on the packaging.

Councillor Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for health and well-being said: "Our team joined forces with the police to act swiftly on tip-offs from residents about potentially dangerous vapes.

"Preventing the sale of illicit goods keeps our teenagers and children safe from underage sales and protects the health of Lancashire residents, which is very important to us.

"Our Trading Standards team will continue to keep seizing illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes and will take any necessary enforcement action against traders who continue to break the law.

"I encourage anyone to report sellers that flout the law. Anyone who knows of retailers selling counterfeit goods, selling tobacco or e–cigarettes to young people under 18, or selling over-sized or counterfeit vapes, can refer these issues to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133."

Sgt. Steve Dundon added: “We will continue to work with our partners to target those premises who sell illegal vaping and tobacco products.