The victim, a man in his 40s, reported he had been stabbed in Bacup Road at around 8am on Monday, September 26.

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a stable condition.

Around six police vehicles attended the incident, according to eyewitness reports.

A man was hospitalised after being stabbed in Bacup Road, Rawtenstall (Credit: Google)

A 35-year-old was arrested but later released under investigation.

On Saturday (October 1), detectives urged anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to call 101, quoting log number 0197 of September 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“It is important to point out that at this time there is nothing to suggest the public in general are at any risk,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.