Investigation continues after man hospitalised following stabbing in Rawtenstall
A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Rawtenstall, prompting a police investigation.
The victim, a man in his 40s, reported he had been stabbed in Bacup Road at around 8am on Monday, September 26.
He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a stable condition.
Around six police vehicles attended the incident, according to eyewitness reports.
A 35-year-old was arrested but later released under investigation.
Read More
On Saturday (October 1), detectives urged anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to call 101, quoting log number 0197 of September 26.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“It is important to point out that at this time there is nothing to suggest the public in general are at any risk,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area and the investigation remains with Burnley CID.”