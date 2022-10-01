News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Investigation continues after man hospitalised following stabbing in Rawtenstall

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Rawtenstall, prompting a police investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 3:23 pm

The victim, a man in his 40s, reported he had been stabbed in Bacup Road at around 8am on Monday, September 26.

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a stable condition.

Around six police vehicles attended the incident, according to eyewitness reports.

A man was hospitalised after being stabbed in Bacup Road, Rawtenstall (Credit: Google)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A 35-year-old was arrested but later released under investigation.

Read More

Read More
Six men identified after man suffers broken jaw during attack outside Slug and L...

On Saturday (October 1), detectives urged anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to call 101, quoting log number 0197 of September 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“It is important to point out that at this time there is nothing to suggest the public in general are at any risk,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area and the investigation remains with Burnley CID.”