Six men identified after man suffers broken jaw during attack outside Slug and Lettuce in Preston
Six men have been identified by police investigating a serious assault outside a bar in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:59 pm
The 19-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw when he was punched in an alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and required surgery for his injuries.
Police launched a CCTV appeal following the attack and urged anyone with information to come forward.
On Thursday (September 29), police confirmed six men had been identified following the appeal.
