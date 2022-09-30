The 19-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw when he was punched in an alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

Police launched a CCTV appeal following the attack and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Thursday (September 29), police confirmed six men had been identified following the appeal.

“Thank you for your continued and invaluable support,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.