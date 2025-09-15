A dad described how he was left for dead in a hit and run - but he was able to get justice after the teenage driver was identified through the blood on the car he abandoned airbag.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zander Sumner, 43, was driving home from work on February 2 when a BMW driven by Tyler Smith, 19, collided head on with him.

The crash crumpled the entire front section of Zander’s Fiat 500 and he was left with multiple collarbone fractures, damage to his ribs and back as well as multiple glass lacerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, of Derwent Close, Farington fled from the scene but forensic examination of blood on his car’s airbag later revealed his identity.

He then pled guilty at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on August 20 to driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, and to failing to stop after an accident.

Zander Sumner - a Lancashire dad described how he was left for dead in a hit and run - but he was able to get justice after the teenage driver was identified through the blood on the car he abandoned airbag. | NW

Smith was given a six month driving disqualification as well as 200 hours of community service and an order to pay £300 in compensation.

Zander says the trauma of the incident has transformed his life - leaving him with PTSD and flashbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months on, he says his mind periodically goes to images of headlights racing towards him and the sound of the screeching of brakes.

Zander Sumner crash scene. A dad who suffered PTSD after being left for dead in a hit and run crash has said the actions of the teenage driver who fled the scene "transformed his life". | Zander Sumner / SWNS

Zander, a healthcare worker from Billington said: “Even now I can recall the smell of the oil from the night.

“Three or four times a week, I jolt up at two or three o'clock in the morning, thinking I've been in a crash.

“Sometimes I’m reliving the same crash, other times I’m on a plane or a boat. But there’s always something bringing me back to the impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zander Sumner in hospital after the crash. | Zander Sumner / SWNS

Zander says the mental impacts have impacted his social and family life.

He and his wife Lindsey, 42, are avid Oasis fans and had tickets to see the band perform at Heaton Park.

But Zander says he spent the whole concert thinking about whether the cowardly driver could be a member of the audience and standing nearby unknown to him in the crowd.

He said: “It took a toll at home, definitely, because I was angry. All that I was always thinking about every day was: ‘Who's done it?’

“I would start taking it out on the loved ones around me because you're frustrated and more irritable than usual and in pain as well.”