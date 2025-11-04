Hyndburn man arrested after police search vehicle at Great Harwood and find cocaine and cash

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 18:40 GMT
Lancashire Police and Crime update 03 Nov 2025
A man from Hyndburn has been arrested after a vehicle search.

Hyndburn Police were patrolling across Hyndburn yesterday evening when they located a suspicious vehicle in Great Harwood.

A Hyndburn man was arrested after a vehicle search by police at Great Harwood showed drugs believed to be cocaine and a large sum of cashplaceholder image
A Hyndburn man was arrested after a vehicle search by police at Great Harwood showed drugs believed to be cocaine and a large sum of cash | Hyndburn Police

A local male was then arrested for the supply of controlled drugs, after his vehicle was searched and a large quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, as well as cash were both seized.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen, and we do act on information given to us.”

Anyone who thinks illegal drug activity is taking place in their community can contact police by emailing [email protected], by calling 101 or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers here.

