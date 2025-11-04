A man from Hyndburn has been arrested after a vehicle search.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyndburn Police were patrolling across Hyndburn yesterday evening when they located a suspicious vehicle in Great Harwood.

A Hyndburn man was arrested after a vehicle search by police at Great Harwood showed drugs believed to be cocaine and a large sum of cash | Hyndburn Police

A local male was then arrested for the supply of controlled drugs, after his vehicle was searched and a large quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, as well as cash were both seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen, and we do act on information given to us.”

Anyone who thinks illegal drug activity is taking place in their community can contact police by emailing [email protected], by calling 101 or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers here.