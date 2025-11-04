Hyndburn man arrested after police search vehicle at Great Harwood and find cocaine and cash
Hyndburn Police were patrolling across Hyndburn yesterday evening when they located a suspicious vehicle in Great Harwood.
A local male was then arrested for the supply of controlled drugs, after his vehicle was searched and a large quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, as well as cash were both seized.
A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We hope this reassures you that we do listen, and we do act on information given to us.”
Anyone who thinks illegal drug activity is taking place in their community can contact police by emailing [email protected], by calling 101 or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers here.