There was a record number of shoplifting offences recorded in Lancashire last year, new figures show.

The British Independent Retailers Association said urgent action must be taken to address the "concerning trend" to protect employees and customers.

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 10,350 shoplifting offences recorded by Lancashire Constabulary in 2023.

It was up 28% from 8,074 offences in 2022 and the highest since comparable records in 2003.

John Halliday, marketing director for Bira, said the latest figures ‘paint a troubling picture for independent retailers and businesses across the UK’.

He said: "Retail crime not only inflicts financial losses but also poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of shop staff and customers.

"It's imperative that urgent action is taken to address this concerning trend and ensure the security of both businesses and their employees and customers.”

Across England and Wales, shoplifting crimes jumped 37% with 430,104 recorded in the year to December 2023 which was the highest level in 20 years.

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said the figures were "sadly not surprising".

He said: "Thieves are stealing on a regular basis without fear of apprehension, so it’s essential that every police force in the country takes theft seriously, not least because challenging thieves is one of the biggest triggers for abuse of shop workers".

The figures are likely to only represent a ‘fraction of the true picture of shop theft’ he added, as the ‘vast majority’ end up not being reported.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said police recorded crime in the past 12 months shows "notable" increases in robbery, theft from the person and shoplifting.

The figures show 81,094 robberies were recorded in England and Wales in 2023, up 13% from the year before.

The number of offences involving theft from the person rose 18% from 2022, reaching 125,563 recorded crimes last year.

In Lancashire, there were 1,132 robbery offences in 2023, up from 1,017 the year before.

Crime and policing minister Chris Philp insisted the figures show "communities are safer and our plan to cut crime and protect the public is working".

