Lancashire police discover £168,000 cannabis farm in Ashfield Road, Chorley
A cannabis farm worth more than £168,000 has been discovered by police.
Yesterday, Lancashire Police executed a warrant at an address on Ashfield Road following community intelligence.
Officers discovered around 200 cannabis plants across five rooms in the address.
A 42-year-old man of no fixed abode is under arrest on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and is currently in custody.
An average cannabis plant has a street value of £840.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
if you concerns about a crime call police on 101.