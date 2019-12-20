Homes raided across Preston as Lancashire Police continue crackdown on cannabis production

Have your say

A crackdown on cannabis production in Lancashire continues with more homes raided in Preston.

Officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team executed warrants at two homes at opposite ends of the city yesterday afternoon (December 19).

Police said warrants were executed at homes in Birkdale Drive, Savick and Marr Hill Crescent in Moor Nook, Ribbleton.

The estimated value of the seized cannabis is not known at this stage, but it is believed to be worth thousands of pounds.

Lancashire Police said the raids were carried out after officers received tip-offs from the local community.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team have executed two warrants at addresses on Birkdale Drive and Marr Hill Crescent in Preston.

"Inside the properties a quantity of class B drugs have been recovered.

"These warrants come from information provided by you the local community.

"Your Neighbourhood team will deal with any information you have relating to criminal activity and we would encourage you to keep up the great work with passing this on to us.

"If you have any concerns or information about issues in your area please contact us on either 101, via the Lancashire Constabulary website or via Crimestoppers."

It follows a series of raids across Lancashire in recent weeks.

Last week, six people were arrested in connection with an investigation into suspected illegal immigration and cannabis production in the county.

Teams of police officers carried out dawn raids at homes in Blackburn, Bolton and Darwen on Tuesday (December 10).

Officers arrested two men and four women on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and possession of items for use in fraud.

The raids, codenamed 'Operation Canvas', had targeted the alleged employment of Vietnamese nationals, believed to have entered the country illegally.

Previous raids linked to cannabis production led to raids at homes in Bamber Bridge, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Darwen earlier this month.