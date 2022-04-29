Peter Ainsley believed Preston's One Stop housing shop should have helped him .
But the 52-year-old was already banned from that office.
When he was asked to leave Ainsley started to cause damage to the office, which costs £750 in repairs.
At Blackpool Magistrates Court, Ainsley who gave an address on Edward Street, Lancaster, admitted criminal damage to a computer tablet and monitor a desk and a window.
He was given a one year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £750 compensation to Preston city council.
His lawyer David Leach said his client had been hoping to return to live in Preston after a spell of rough sleeping.
Mr Leach added: "He was released from prison and wanted to resettle in Preston and hoped he would get help as a homeless person who had been robbed twice whilst on the streets."