Lee Tipping, 36, stabbed his dad Anthony Tipping and mum Patricia Livesey a combined 284 times at their Cann Bridge Street home on November 20 2021. He admits manslaughter but denies murder.

At his trial at Preston Crown Court today, the jury heard that two men, believed to be Tipping and his father, had been involved in a violent argument on the afternoon of November 18, two days before the crime took place.

Kane Kirkham was walking with his 10-month-old son along nearby Blackburn Road when he said he heard shouting.

Preston Crown Court

Crossing the bridge, he saw the two men rowing outside their house.

He said: "When I got to the end of the bridge, that's when I saw it. The older man pushed the younger man, and in response the younger man punched the older man on the side if his face.

"I asked if he was alright and he gave me a thumbs up."

Tipping then allegedly approached Mr Kirkham and his son in an 'aggressive' manner, and Mr Kirkham said: "I told him if he came any closer I would hit him."