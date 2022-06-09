Lee Tipping, 46, stabbed his father Anthony Tipping 131 times and his mother Patricia Livesey 153 times in the frenzied attack, which took place at the family's Cann Bridge Street home on November 20 2021.

He then booked a last-minute flight to Rome and drove to Manchester Airport in an attempt to escape justice, the prosecution claims.

At 1.15pm on November 21, Tipping's blue Volkswagen Polo was caught on CCTV driving through Higher Walton away from Cann Bridge Street. The vehicle carried on towards Preston, eventually arriving at Manchester Airport at 2.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping with their son Lee, who is accused of murdering the couple

During this time, family members, including Patricia Livesey's mother Cecilia and her sisters Catherine Riding and Pauline Haworth, and Anthony Tipping's sister Patricia Ganer, made multiple unanswered phonecalls to the family's landline and mobile phones, as they had become increasingly concerned after Patricia failed to show up for a lunchtime appointment.

At 1.43pm, Ms Haworth called 999 from outside the Cann Bridge Street home, saying she was concerned for her sister's safety.

Police forced entry to the house through a back door and found Ms Livesey's body at the top of the stairs, and Mr Tipping's body in the bathroom.

At Preston Crown Court today, the jury was shown police body cam footage of the moment their son was arrested outside a Premier Inn in Manchester, where he had booked in under the alias 'Jonas' after arriving at the airport.

The couple met as children and were devoted to one another

Tipping, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder, told the PC: "I was just standing up to him. He came at me with a knife... I had to get him back. He's been bullying me all my life."

He claimed he was defending himself as his father was 'screaming at shouting' at him.

He said: "Once you try to restrain him, he won't stop. You let him go, he carries on. He's a monster. He will never stop... he will fight to the death."

The couple's funeral in Higher Walton was attended by hundreds of mourners

The court heard that, after arriving at Manchester Airport at 2.45pm, a number of searches had been made from Tipping's laptop regarding Higher Walton and police activity there.

At 3.10pm, Tipping's blue Volkswagen was again caught on CCTV leaving the airport car park and heading to the car park of the nearby Radison Blu Hotel. Tipping was seen on hotel cameras entering the reception area and talking to staff. He then left and walked to the Manchester Airport Public House, where he was seen using his laptop, and further searches were made about the incident.

Searches and social media posts were also made from Tipping's phone, which was connected to the pub's wi-fi.

At 6.19pm, Tipping left the pub and took a taxi to the Premier Inn on Medlock Street, where he was arrested at 7.30pm.

The couple’s funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners, with the Vicar of All Saints, Rev Hannah Boyd telling mourners they were a “devoted couple”.