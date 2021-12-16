Victims' son, 35, charged with double murder of Higher Walton couple Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

Police were called at 1.40pm on Saturday, November 20 after concerns were raised for the safety of the couple at their home in Cann Bridge Street.

Their bodies were found after officers forced their way inside the home, with post-mortem examinations confirming they both died from multiple stab wounds.

Police outside the Cann Bridge Street home in Higher Walton

Their 35-year-old son, Lee Tipping - who lived with his parents - was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under the Mental Health Act.

But after a review, he was deemed fit for interview and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with both murders yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 15).

Tipping is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 16).

Lancashire Police said the family of Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping have been made aware of the latest developments.

We will bring you an update from Lee Tipping's appearance in court later today.

