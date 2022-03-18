Higher Walton man appears in court over stabbing death of parents Patricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

Lee Tipping, 35, is charged with murdering his mum Patricia Livesey, 57, and dad Anthony Tipping, 60, at their home in Cann Bridge Street, where their bodies were found on November 20.

Today (Friday, March 18), he appeared on video link at Preston Crown Court where he spoke only to enter pleas of not guilty to two counts of murder.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, ordered Tipping – who is remanded in custody – to return to court for a pre-trial review on May 27.

Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were found stabbed to death at their home in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, on November 20, 2021

The case is due to go to trial on June 7.

