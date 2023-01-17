High-risk St Annes sex offender wanted after failing to turn up at court for sentencing
A high-risk registered sex offender from St Annes is wanted after failing to turn up at court.
By Sean Gleaves
15 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 8:19am
James Atkinson, a high-risk registered sex offender, failed to turn up at a sentence hearing at York Crown Court last week.
The court subsequently issued a warrant for the 57-year-old’s arrest.
Atkinson is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build and is balding.
He has links to Blackpool and Yorkshire.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 101 or email [email protected]